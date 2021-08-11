Trial date for murder of Lorenzen Wright on track to take place in January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Billy Ray Turner was in court for the first time in months. His lawyer scheduled another hearing to be scheduled before his first-degree murder trial which is set for early next year.

Turner and his lawyer John Keith Perry stood before Judge Lee Coffee for a report date.

Ahead of Wednesday’s appearance Perry filed over a dozen pre-trial motions.

“We’ve reviewed most of them and as we said in court, we don’t have a problem with most of them at all. We’re going to meet with Mr. Perry in the next couple of weeks to go over some stuff,” said Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman.

Turner has pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder.

Twenty-four hours before Turner’s court appearance, Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright stood in the same courtroom and withdrew a request to overturn her guilty plea in connection to her Lorenzen’s death. She is currently serving a thirty-year sentence.

Attorney Hagerman says Wright’s decision will not affect Turner’s trial.

The trial for the murder of Wright was originally scheduled for September 2020, it was moved to October, then delayed due to the pandemic.

In a previous hearing in June Turner told the judge he is ready for the trial to get underway.

“I just want to say thank you for getting this over with because I’ve been incarcerated almost four years now. I want to get back to prove my innocence and get back to my family,” Turner said.

Turner’s next court date is September 22. His trial date is set For January 31, 2022.

