‘An extra layer’: SCS and other organizations implement frequent COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents will be able to choose whether their Shelby County Schools student participates in the regular COVID-19 testing. Tennessee’s largest school district said the program is ‘an added layer and measure of safety to guard against the spread of COVID-19.’

“I read about it and it’s a great idea,” Kendra Kea, the parent of four SCS students, said. “With me, and my family, we are trying to do whatever we can to help curb the issue going on with the coronavirus.”

Kea said she’ll do all she needs to do to keep her kids safe. Her four children started in person classes with Shelby County Schools Monday.

Kea felt good about the mask mandate in schools, but said signing her students up for regular COVID-19 testing gives her more peace of mind.

“Of my four kids two of them are asthmatic,” Kea said. “They’re not severely asthmatic but they do have asthma. So my biggest fear has been the virus and them contracting it. I felt a whole lot better when the mask requirement was implemented. Now with this testing it will be better to ease my fears.”

“It’s the other layer of protection,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld said. “We’ve learned pretty well that multi layered protection is what you need in a lot of things.”

Monday Shelby County Schools began offering regular COVID-19 testing to students and staff. Parents will have to sign a consent form for their children to participate in the testing which will happen at schools bi-weekly.

On the first day of the program, in partnership with Poplar Health, more than 1,000 students were tested. SCS said all positive results will be reported to the Tennessee Department of Education.

Other organizations, even Shelby County Government, have started implementing frequent COVID-19 testing. Doctors said it can help stop an outbreak before it begins.

“If you’re wearing a mask that will cut down on transmission,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “If you’re vaccinated, which we can only do with those 12 and up, so it doesn’t help in elementary schools, but for middle schools and high schools can be the effective strategy that’s going to help tremendously. But finally the third strategy is finding out where the thing is and getting someone with active disease into isolation.

An extra layer of protection Kea wants for her kids as the Shelby County Health Department reports most active cases, 1500 of them, are currently in people under 17 years old.

“I think this is one step to make sure our kids are protected as well as keep the doors open to our schools,” Kea said.

All of Superintendent Joris Ray’s cabinet members will have to go through mandatory COVID-19 testing though all are fully vaccinated.

Action News 5 reached out to SCS for an on camera interview about the program, but that request was not met.

To sign your SCS student up for the testing program you’ll need to sign this consent form.

