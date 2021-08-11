Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

901 FC gets draw vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Soccer
Soccer(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC gets to come home for a couple of matches in a row after spending most of their United Soccer League season on the road.

Tuesday night, the boys in black hosted the Colorado Springs Switchbacks for the first time in history. Colorado Springs made a run late in the first half. Memphis called for a phantom takedown in the box.

Switchbacks get on the board first. Hadji Barry, the USL’s leading scorer with the penalty kick in the 35th minute for his 16th goal of the season. But 901 rallies in the second half.

In the 84th minute, the free-kick from Kadeem Dacres was 30 yards out. Two Memphis players were taken down in the box for everyone to see. The referee can take his pick. That set’s up a penalty kick. Putting it on the toe of Kyle Murphy.

He delivers his eighth goal in eight games. 901 FC gets the point on the equalizer. Final Score 1-1. Memphis, now 5-5-5, stays home for its next match.

That’s Saturday night hosting Birmingham at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
100% virtual students can’t compete in games, activities, high school assoc. says
Tigers basketball releases non-conference schedule
University of Memphis football receives no votes in coaches pre-season top 25
Yves Pons
Grizzlies sign Yves Pons
Jalen Rose says UofM basketball haul will get bigger and better