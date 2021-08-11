901 FC gets draw vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC gets to come home for a couple of matches in a row after spending most of their United Soccer League season on the road.

Tuesday night, the boys in black hosted the Colorado Springs Switchbacks for the first time in history. Colorado Springs made a run late in the first half. Memphis called for a phantom takedown in the box.

Switchbacks get on the board first. Hadji Barry, the USL’s leading scorer with the penalty kick in the 35th minute for his 16th goal of the season. But 901 rallies in the second half.

In the 84th minute, the free-kick from Kadeem Dacres was 30 yards out. Two Memphis players were taken down in the box for everyone to see. The referee can take his pick. That set’s up a penalty kick. Putting it on the toe of Kyle Murphy.

He delivers his eighth goal in eight games. 901 FC gets the point on the equalizer. Final Score 1-1. Memphis, now 5-5-5, stays home for its next match.

That’s Saturday night hosting Birmingham at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.