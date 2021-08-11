80-year-old Memphis woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 80-year-old Memphis woman is missing after she never returned home from her morning walk on the morning of July 29.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for Yueh Chien the day she went missing. Investigators say Chien was last seen around 8:30 a.m. outside her Cordova home on Brooklawn Drive before her routine morning walk.

By 5 p.m. she had not returned. Chien is described as an Asian woman with black and gray hair, brown eyes, 5′3″, 110 pounds and last seen wearing a red plaid flannel jacket and blue jeans.

If you see her, contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

