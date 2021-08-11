Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers.

Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the company still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.

American is offering people an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Shelby County commissioner considers run for Memphis mayor; launches exploratory committee
FILE - Sidney Powell, right, speaks next to former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, as members...
Judge rules Dominion case can proceed against Trump allies
Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Shelby County schools mask mandate causing deep division among lawmakers, parents
Neighbors relieved after drug trafficking arrests in Memphis
Neighbors relieved after drug trafficking arrests in Memphis