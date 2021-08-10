Woman arrested for Beale Street shooting that injured 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in jail for attempted murder after a shooting on Beale Street over the weekend.

Eledria Williams, 28, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder.

According to an affidavit, a real-time crime camera on Beale Street recorded the shooting Aug. 8. Around 12:21 a.m., police say the recording shows Williams walking past four a group of people and pulling a gun from her purse before she fires.

Two people were shot. The victims went to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

Police released surveillance images from the video Sunday and said they believed she knew at least one of the victims.

Williams was booked into jail Tuesday. Jail records show she’s due in court Wednesday morning.

