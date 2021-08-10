Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson and Joy Redmond
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about a variety of teacher openings at Gestalt Community Schools. The district is offering a $10,000 signing bonus.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

ALSAC CEO & President recognizes $1M donor to St. Jude Chlidren's Research Hospital
$1M St. Jude donor challenges other supporters to give
$1M St. Jude donor challenges other supporters to give
Memphis non-profit prepares for annual back-to-school drive
Memphis non-profit prepares for annual back-to-school drive
Duplex in Hickory Hill closed as public nuisance
Duplex in Hickory Hill closed as public nuisance
Elvis week in the Bluff City: Here’s what’s cooking in Memphis with Joy Redmond & Jennifer...
Elvis week in the Bluff City: Here’s what’s cooking in Memphis with Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler