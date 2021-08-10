No suspect in custody, 2 injured after reports of active shooter at Volunteer High School

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County School officials confirmed Volunteer High School is on lockdown Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown around 7:52 a.m. after reports of a possible active shooter inside the high school.

One school resource officer was located at the school at the time of the incident. The reports were called in during the drop-off period before the school day began, Chris Vaughan with Church Hill Rescue Squad said.

Deputies responded and immediately began searching the school. At this time a suspect has not been located.

“There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School,” the Hawkins Co. School District said in a statement on Facebook. “Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area.”

Officials with Hawkins County EMS Ambulance Services confirmed multiple ambulances are on location and, “patients have been transported from the scene.” During a press conference, Vaughan clarified two people were transported from the scene and the injuries were, “not gunshot-related.”

After law enforcement arrived on the scene, students were screened and evacuated from the building. Matt Hixson, Hawkins Co. Director of Schools said after students were screened, they were told to walk out of the school building with their hands above their heads. Students were then escorted by officers to buses that transported them to the reunification site. The reunification site is located at the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory at 399 Highway 11 W.

Officials said parents should not go to the school and instead meet students at the reunification site.

Counselors and mental health support have been requested to assist students at the reunification site, according to Matt Hixson, Hawkins Co. Director of Schools. Hixson said, at this time officials plan to have students return to school on Wednesday.

All schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, Hawkins Co. School officials reported. Around 9:30 a.m., officials confirmed the lockdown has been lifted at all other schools aside from Volunteer High School.

Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting people not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless they have an emergency due to the overwhelming number of calls coming in.

Multiple agencies from surrounding counties are on the scene assisting in the investigation including, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Carmel Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hawkins Co. EMS and Rescue Squad, Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Tennessee Highway Patrol, TEMA, Surgoinsville Fire Department and the Kingsport Fire Department.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

