Vaccinations on the rise as Delta variant continues to spread in Memphis metro area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 numbers are still on an upward trend. The health department reported 519 new cases Tuesday morning.

This brings active cases to 6,339, the county’s total case count to 110,999 and the virus death toll to 1,751, according to the Shelby County Health Department website.

Within the last 14 days, the health department has identified over 3,700 people who have been in contact with the virus. Health leaders say over the last few weeks the Delta variant has become the more prominent strain in the county.

SCHD has not reported a new weekly positivity rate since Friday, July 30. At last report, the rate was 14.6%, just a few numbers shy of the county’s peak of 17.8% back in early January.

Shelby County has a current seven-day case average of 585 as of Tuesday.

The few things officials say can help combat the spread of the highly transmissible variant are vaccinations and facial coverings in public indoor spaces.

The county is seeing an uptake in vaccinations due to the surge. Data shows 12,640 vaccinations were reported within the last seven days and 343,260 people are fully vaccinated in the area.

Though there is still some skepticism and hesitancy pertaining to the vaccine, the county is still shooting for its goal of 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

The Shelby County Commission also had talks of reinstating a mask mandate in the works but has since decided to table the conversation. The committee over the resolution is going back to the drawing board to work on some of the language after sparking a heated debate during this week’s county commission meeting.

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit http://shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

