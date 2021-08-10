Advertise with Us
UTHSC to conduct vaccination outreach in 6 rural counties

(WHSV)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee’s nursing school has received a grant to conduct COVID-19 vaccination outreach in six rural counties.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College (UTHSC) of Nursing will use the funding to help improve vaccination rates in Benton, Fentress, Hardin, Lawrence, McNairy, and Wayne counties.

The university says grant investigators, University of Tennessee agricultural extension agents, and the Tennessee Department of Health will team up on the effort. A community advisory board will be created for each county.

The college of nursing team will create vaccination education information and the state health department will help make vaccinations available.

