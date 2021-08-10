Tigers football training camp kicks off first fully week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Training camp for college football rolling along for the Memphis Tigers. The University of Memphis working with just 26 days left till the kickoff of the new season.

The Tigers expect a strong defensive front with the return of Big John Tate from injury last season.

But, everybody wants to know about the offense.

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says he wants to install his new scheme as soon as possible, but first, have to identify the quarterback.

“We don’t understand what we’ll be on offense until we have an understanding of who our Quarterback is. What we all can do. Are we going to be 12 personnel team? Have another tight end step up next to Sean Dykes? Maybe that will change some of the dynamics. But, Really, this week, for the first full week, 5 days of practice, however, you want to state it, We want to get our base installs in. Want the guys playing fast. Hungry to compete out there, and working every single day.”

Arizona Transfer Grant Gunnell is given equal opportunity with three other QB’s in camp. LSU Transfer Peter Parrish, Redshirt Freshman Keilon Brown, and True Freshman Seth Henigan.

The Tigers open their season Saturday, Sept. 4th against Nicholls State at the Liberty Bowl.

