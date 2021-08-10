Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspect facing several charges after hitting Memphis police car while fleeing traffic stop

Suspect facing several charges after hitting Memphis police squad while fleeing during traffic...
Suspect facing several charges after hitting Memphis police squad while fleeing during traffic stop(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing several charges after allegedly hitting a Memphis police car while fleeing a traffic stop.

22-year-old Jacquez Caldwell is charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Evading arrest with motor vehicle
  • Two counts of reckless endangerment
  • Two counts of reckless driving
  • Two counts of vandalism
  • Accident involving damage to vehicle with hit and run

According to the affidavit, Caldwell was traveling northbound on Hollywood July 17 when Memphis police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Authorities say the same vehicle that Caldwell was driving has fled from officers in the past at high rates of speed during lawful traffic stops.

The officer says Caldwell refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes of traffic, placing pedestrians and other drivers in imminent danger.

The officers located the vehicle approximately 30 minutes later on St. Elmo. The officer pulled behind the car and exited his squad car to conduct the traffic stop. That’s when Caldwell placed his car in reverse while the officer was standing at the door of his squad car. The officer quickly moved out of the path of Caldwell’s car to prevent being hit.

Caldwell hit the passenger front and passenger rear door of the squad car, then pulled forward and drove around the squad car where another officer was standing. The second officer also had to move quickly to avoid being hit.

A woman contacted Memphis police days later about a disturbance at her residence involving Caldwell. She told police that Caldwell was the driver of the car that struck the squad car and fled, and also identified him in a photo lineup.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 bridge traffic
I-40 bridge briefly closed for emergency call
Regional One, Methodist announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Collierville parents protest school mask mandate
Collierville parents protest masks in schools
Students who refuse to wear a mask in school should be sent home, health dept. says
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Security guard at Kroger gas station charged with killing man is former police officer

Latest News

Eledria Williams is accused of shooting two people on Beale Street.
Woman arrested for Beale Street shooting that injured 2
Sherra Wright
Sherra Wright withdraws request to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Driver dies after crashing into a tree in Shelby County
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
No suspect in custody, 2 injured after reports of active shooter at Volunteer High School