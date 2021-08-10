Suspect facing several charges after hitting Memphis police car while fleeing traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing several charges after allegedly hitting a Memphis police car while fleeing a traffic stop.

22-year-old Jacquez Caldwell is charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

Evading arrest with motor vehicle

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Two counts of reckless driving

Two counts of vandalism

Accident involving damage to vehicle with hit and run

According to the affidavit, Caldwell was traveling northbound on Hollywood July 17 when Memphis police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Authorities say the same vehicle that Caldwell was driving has fled from officers in the past at high rates of speed during lawful traffic stops.

The officer says Caldwell refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes of traffic, placing pedestrians and other drivers in imminent danger.

The officers located the vehicle approximately 30 minutes later on St. Elmo. The officer pulled behind the car and exited his squad car to conduct the traffic stop. That’s when Caldwell placed his car in reverse while the officer was standing at the door of his squad car. The officer quickly moved out of the path of Caldwell’s car to prevent being hit.

Caldwell hit the passenger front and passenger rear door of the squad car, then pulled forward and drove around the squad car where another officer was standing. The second officer also had to move quickly to avoid being hit.

A woman contacted Memphis police days later about a disturbance at her residence involving Caldwell. She told police that Caldwell was the driver of the car that struck the squad car and fled, and also identified him in a photo lineup.

