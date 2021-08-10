Staying hot & humid with very low rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Stating the obvious, it was hot and humid yesterday and this pattern is going to continue for awhile. High temperatures this afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 90s. The hot temperatures combined with the high humidity will mean heat index values in the 105-110 through Thursday. Thanks to this hot and humid combo the entire Mid-South is under a Heat Advisory through Thursday! Unfortunately rain chances will be low so most will stay dry but we can’t rule out a stray shower each afternoon with the heating of the day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will be out the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be more of the same with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It will stay mainly dry through mid-week, so most won’t have rain to help cool things down. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing downpour in the afternoon. High temperatures will once again be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: A weak front will arrive on Saturday, which will bring a chance for scattered showers on Saturday. Rain will be possible off and on late morning through sunset. It won’t be a washout to the weekend as rain should push south by Sunday morning. High temperatures will drop slightly behind the front. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday and around 90 degrees Sunday. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.