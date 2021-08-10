Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ex-wife of Memphis Tigers and Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright appeared in court Tuesday with a different plan in mind than expected.

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder two years ago in connection to Lorenzen’s death.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison. But tried to get her sentence reduced or her plea overturned last month during her original post-conviction hearing.

Due to her lawyer being a no show, the judge rescheduled the hearing for Tuesday where Wright withdrew her request. She will continue serving her sentence as is.

Wright is eligible for parole next year but her sentence ends in 2046.

