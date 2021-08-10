Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ex-wife of Memphis Tigers and Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright appeared in court Tuesday with a different plan in mind than expected.

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder two years ago in connection to Lorenzen’s death.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison. But tried to get her sentence reduced or her plea overturned last month during her original post-conviction hearing.

Due to her lawyer being a no show, the judge rescheduled the hearing for Tuesday where Wright withdrew her request. She will continue serving her sentence as is.

Wright is eligible for parole next year but her sentence ends in 2046.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 bridge traffic
I-40 bridge briefly closed for emergency call
Regional One, Methodist announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Collierville parents protest school mask mandate
Collierville parents protest masks in schools
Students who refuse to wear a mask in school should be sent home, health dept. says
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Security guard at Kroger gas station charged with killing man is former police officer

Latest News

Eledria Williams is accused of shooting two people on Beale Street.
Woman arrested for Beale Street shooting that injured 2
Sherra Wright
Sherra Wright withdraws request to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Driver dies after crashing into a tree in Shelby County
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
No suspect in custody, 2 injured after reports of active shooter at Volunteer High School