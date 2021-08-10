Shelby Co. Commission holds off on mask mandate resolution as discussion sparks heated debate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The topic of masking brought about some heated exchanges during the county commission meeting Monday.

However, in the end, there was no vote on bringing back universal mandated masking.

At least a dozen people spoke before the commission about a resolution that formally supports Health Directive 24, which is already in place.

The directive mandates masks to be worn in all k-12 schools.

“You have caused our family a day of angst, a day of worry, a day of the unknown, a day of frustration. This is on each one of you,” said one speaker during the meeting.

“I find it quite disturbing so many people here advocating for a mask mandate that they’re against when I’m a parent whose kid brought COVID home to,” said another parent.

The proposed resolution also requested the Shelby County Health Department reinstate a mask mandate for everyone.

“What I will tell you is that Shelby County Health Department has limited resources to enforce. What we rely on is collaboration with school systems,” said Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor.

Taylor is dealing with a rapid increase in cases. Taylor says the county had 546 new COVID-19 cases with a 20.1 percent COVID-19 positivity rate over the past seven days.

Commissioner Van Turner sponsored the universal mask mandate resolution but ultimately asked for the commission not to vote on the resolution just yet. Turner pointed to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton who has threatened to call a special session regarding mandated masking.

“And they could undercut you entirely Dr. Taylor and undercut this entire body with the ability to basically govern the county, which we were elected to do,” said Turner.

The commission decided to send the resolution back to the committee to continue working on the language of the resolution.

The city council passed a similar resolution last week.

