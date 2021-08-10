One person killed in Memphis car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead following a car accident in Memphis Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at Scottsdale and Hickory Hill.

Memphis police say the driver of the car was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed when he struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.