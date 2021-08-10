Advertise with Us
Ole Miss football program touts 100% vaccination rate

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Vaccines are a hot topic at the collegiate level with the college football season approaching.

Ole Miss says everyone on its team has gotten their shots.

So far, the Rebels are the only team in the Southeastern Conference claiming a 100-percent vaccination rate. That includes players, coaches, and other personnel.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin says he hopes the effort motivates more Mississippians to do the same and that it gives her players perspective.

