Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Another South Florida condo building is being evacuated some six weeks after the collapse of a Surfside condominium.

The eight-story Miami building with 138 units was ordered evacuated Monday night.

City officials say the building failed to obtain a 40-year safety recertification and had several other violations.

The city was given a report from an engineer for the building last week saying it’s structurally sound.

But inspectors found issues with columns in the main building and in the detached, elevated garage. They ordered everyone out late Monday.

Ninety-eight people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 bridge traffic
I-40 bridge briefly closed for emergency call
Regional One, Methodist announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Collierville parents protest school mask mandate
Collierville parents protest masks in schools
Students who refuse to wear a mask in school should be sent home, health dept. says
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Security guard at Kroger gas station charged with killing man is former police officer

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill
Florida coach who barely survived COVID wants to make sure others don't go through what he did.
Teacher survives COVID-19 after 72-day hospital stay, tells people ‘get vaccinated’
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Eledria Williams is accused of shooting two people on Beale Street.
Woman arrested for Beale Street shooting that injured 2