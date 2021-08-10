Memphis non-profit prepares for annual back-to-school drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Inside the office of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN) Tuesday, volunteers were busy filling backpacks with paper, pens, notebooks, and folders in preparation for the organization’s back-to-school drive.

“We’ve got to meet these young people that are misguided out there. And we’ve got to go out into the street and meet them where they’re at,” said FFUN founder Stevie Moore.

Moore says this year marks the 18th year the program has hosted a back-to-school drive.

“In 2003 we started this. I think we gave school supplies to about 50 young people,” he said.

This Saturday, August 14, they plan to give school supplies to 1,200 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Beginning at 10 a.m., families will be welcomed at the drive-through giveaway outside the office located at 3214 South Third Street.

In addition to school supplies, they’ll also be handed snacks and drinks.

Moore hopes this event shows kids and their families how much they are cared for. He experienced first-hand the pain of gun violence in the Bluff City after his son, Prentice Moore, was shot and killed.

“I saw my son got shot in the head with an AK-47, an assault rifle, and laid on the ground for three hours and daddy couldn’t help him,” he said.

Moore hopes serving this community prevents other families from losing their own children. He also hopes to continue hosting more events in the future.

“It’s not a program, it’s a mission to me,” Moore said.

Registration for FFUN’s drive-through back-to-school giveaway begins a 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14.

