Two Arkansas school districts enforcing mask mandates

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Two Arkansas school districts announced Tuesday that they will implement mask mandates effective Wednesday, August 11.

Both Marion School Districts and West Memphis Schools will enforce mask mandates.

The Marion School District says its mask mandate applies to all students, staff, and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks must be worn while indoors at any school campus and when riding school transportation. Anyone who does not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with district policies.

During the first week of school, the district had over 700 students in quarantine. According to Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter, roughly a third of the COVID-19 cases were among elementary students who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To view the school district’s mask requirements, click here.

West Memphis Schools’ mandate will apply to all students, employees, and adults on school campuses. Masks will be required regardless of vaccinations status.

According to the West Memphis school district’s website, there are currently seven students and two staff members who are positive for COVID-19. There are 13 quarantined. Click here to view West Memphis Schools’ mask mandate.

The West Memphis and Marion school boards voted in favor of masking Tuesday.

