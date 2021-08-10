Man runs over woman after she shoots him; Memphis police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman are in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after a shooting incident in Memphis.

According to Memphis police, a man was shot by a woman on Lamar Avenue.

After the shooting, the man reportedly ran over the woman. Both were transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for updates.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1243 Lamar Avenue, where a male has been shot. Preliminary info: the male was shot by a female. After the shooting, the male reportedly ran over the female. Both the male and female have been transported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 10, 2021

