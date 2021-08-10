Man runs over woman after she shoots him; Memphis police investigating
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman are in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after a shooting incident in Memphis.
According to Memphis police, a man was shot by a woman on Lamar Avenue.
After the shooting, the man reportedly ran over the woman. Both were transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for updates.
