Arkansas governor gives update after state again sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave his weekly COVID-19 briefing in Little Rock, announcing 2,620 new cases, 24 more deaths and 59 more hospitalizations with eight people on ventilators.

On Monday, more than 11,000 doses of the vaccine were given in Arkansas. Arkansas has 1.1 million fully vaccinated.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the state set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hutchinson said the daily average continues to increase as 92% of all cases and deaths were not fully vaccinated and 19% of current active cases are 18 and under.

Only about 37% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, and the governor says vaccination rates among Medicaid recipients are low.

The state is increasing the COVID-19 vaccine administration reimbursement rate to physicians from $40 to $10 to encourage more vaccines.

