Lanes on I-55 bridge to close for routine inspection
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be a lane closure on the I-55 bridge beginning this week.
Starting Wednesday morning, crews will close the outside southbound lane through Thursday, August 19 for routine inspection.
The inspection was scheduled before the I-40 bridge closure but was put on hold while those repairs were underway. The outside northbound lane will be closed starting next Wednesday, August 18.
