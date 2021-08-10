Lanes on I-55 bridge to close for routine inspection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be a lane closure on the I-55 bridge beginning this week.

Starting Wednesday morning, crews will close the outside southbound lane through Thursday, August 19 for routine inspection.

The inspection was scheduled before the I-40 bridge closure but was put on hold while those repairs were underway. The outside northbound lane will be closed starting next Wednesday, August 18.

