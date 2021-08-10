Hot and getting hotter in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest winds continue to drive warm air into the area pushing temperatures above average and combining with surface moisture to make it feel even hotter with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for the entire Mid-South through Thursday evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows again in the mid to upper 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows near 70.

