Heat rages on this week, abnormally dry stretch of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It already feels muggy this morning with temperatures in the 70s and it will only get hotter this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Due to the high heat and humidity, a Heat Advisory is in effect through Thursday night. This means that the heat index will be between 105 and 110. It will be mostly dry today, but a pop-up shower could still develop this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 96 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 78 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: We will continue the muggy pattern on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It will stay dry through mid-week, so we won’t have any rain to cool things down. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon downpour. High temperatures will once again be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: A weak front will arrive on Saturday, which will bring a chance for scattered showers on Saturday. Rain will be possible after 10 am and we could see passing showers through sunset. Thankfully, the rain should be south of here by Sunday morning. High temperatures will drop slightly behind the front. Temperatures will only be in the upper 80s Saturday and around 90 degrees Sunday. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s over the weekend.

