Grizzlies win first game at Las Vegas Summer League

LAS VEGAS (WMC) - Hello Las Vegas, for the Memphis Grizzlies Summer League team.

Most of the veteran players congregate in the desert as well. Including Dillion Brooks, who’s in the stands sporting a cast on his left wrist.

Word is Brooks injured the wrist during off-season workouts, but he’ll be ready to go once training camp starts in late September. The Griz getting a good look at their two first-round draft picks Rookie Ziaire Williams, who was taken with the 10th pick, a decent debut, showing some defense, and the ability to drive to the rack.

Seven points for Williams in his debut.

Spaniard Santi Aldama, the 30th pick, working well off the pick and roll.

He has four, just like in Utah last week, the Grizzlies sophomores doing work.

Desmond Bane leads all scorers with 32 points. He gets plenty of help with Killian Tillie knocking down 20. And Xavier Tillman throwing down with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Grizzlies win their Vegas Opener Final 91-84. Next up, the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday 4 p.m. in Las Vegas.

