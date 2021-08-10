Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges

Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Grizzlies player and University of Memphis Tiger Antonio Burks is behind bars on multiple charges involving gambling.

The 41-year-old is charged with gambling, aggravated gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device or record after investigators searched a property in Memphis belonging to Burks.

According to an affidavit, detectives found two large poker tables, a large amount of poker chips, several packs of playing cards, a gambling ledger, a surveillance system and laminated placards on the wall the read “Burks Poker Palace Rules.”

The affidavit says MLGW utilities for the property are also in Burks’ name.

Detectives also tracked down text messages between Burks and men who are allegedly involved in his gambling operation.

Burks is currently out on bond and set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Back in 2011, a jury convicted Darquan Swift of shooting Burks in connection to a dice game robbery.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 bridge traffic
I-40 bridge briefly closed for emergency call
Regional One, Methodist announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Collierville parents protest school mask mandate
Collierville parents protest masks in schools
Students who refuse to wear a mask in school should be sent home, health dept. says
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Security guard at Kroger gas station charged with killing man is former police officer

Latest News

Eledria Williams is accused of shooting two people on Beale Street.
Woman arrested for Beale Street shooting that injured 2
Sherra Wright
Sherra Wright withdraws request to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Driver dies after crashing into a tree in Shelby County
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
No suspect in custody, 2 injured after reports of active shooter at Volunteer High School