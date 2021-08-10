Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Grizzlies player and University of Memphis Tiger Antonio Burks is behind bars on multiple charges involving gambling.

The 41-year-old is charged with gambling, aggravated gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device or record after investigators searched a property in Memphis belonging to Burks.

According to an affidavit, detectives found two large poker tables, a large amount of poker chips, several packs of playing cards, a gambling ledger, a surveillance system and laminated placards on the wall the read “Burks Poker Palace Rules.”

The affidavit says MLGW utilities for the property are also in Burks’ name.

Detectives also tracked down text messages between Burks and men who are allegedly involved in his gambling operation.

Burks is currently out on bond and set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Back in 2011, a jury convicted Darquan Swift of shooting Burks in connection to a dice game robbery.

