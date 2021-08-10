Advertise with Us
Elvis week in the Bluff City: Here’s what’s cooking in Memphis with Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler

By Amanda Hanson and Joy Redmond
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s something yummy cooking here in the Bluff City and WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond got the scoop.

Joy took over the Digital Desk this week for a conversation with Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler. Elvis week is upon us, and Jennifer let us know about some of the best spots for food both at Graceland and around Whitehaven.

If you’ve missed the dining experience, don’t miss their interview.

Watch it now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and check out Jennifer’s stories now on commercialappeal.com/food.

