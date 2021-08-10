Earl Timberlake ready to go for Tigers basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The monster recruiting class University of Memphis Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway is putting together gets a boost from within the ranks.

Hardaway has already alluded to it, but now there’s confirmation from outside sources.

Guard Earl Timberlake is cleared to begin all basketball-related activities. That’s according to cbssports.com’s Jon Rothstein.

Timberlake, a heralded transfer from Miami, had been dealing with both shoulder and ankle injuries at the conclusion of last season.

He ended up playing only seven games for the hurricanes as a freshman.

His injuries and his status as a 4-star recruit out of Maryland led him to ream doctors with the Washington Football Team in the off-season.

Considered a Top 10 NBA pick before the injury, Timberlake prepped at National Powerhouse DeMatha Catholic.

The 6′6″, 215 pounder is a force driving the lane and around the basket.

