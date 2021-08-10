Duplex in Hickory Hill closed as public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A duplex in Hickory Hill was closed Tuesday as a public nuisance.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, long-term criminal activity, including drug trafficking, gang activity, and other dangerous conditions led to the closure of the duplex on Apple Blossom Drive near Clarke Road, south of Winchester.

The DA’s office says police received 2,698 calls for service between January 2020 and July 2021 within a quarter-mile radius of the duplex. There have been 17 arrests at the duplex related to aggravated assaults, the recovery of stolen vehicles, illegal drugs, and overdoses.

A suspect’s backpack with over $17,000 inside of it was seized. The money is suspected proceeds from illegal drug sales.

DA Amy Weirich and Memphis chief legal officer and city attorney, Jennifer Sink, said the nuisance petition was filed in an effort to stop a long-term worsening problem of criminal activity at the duplex.

An environmental court judge issued a temporary injunction/restraining order, closing the residences pending a hearing August 16 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.