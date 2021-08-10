Driver dies after crashing into a tree in Shelby County
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A single-car crash left one person dead early Tuesday morning in Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a truck left the roadway and hit a tree killing the driver on Goodlett Farms Parkway.
The driver was the only person in the truck, according to SCSO’s Twitter report of the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
