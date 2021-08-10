Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Driver dies after crashing into a tree in Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A single-car crash left one person dead early Tuesday morning in Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a truck left the roadway and hit a tree killing the driver on Goodlett Farms Parkway.

The driver was the only person in the truck, according to SCSO’s Twitter report of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 bridge traffic
I-40 bridge briefly closed for emergency call
Regional One, Methodist announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Collierville parents protest school mask mandate
Collierville parents protest masks in schools
Students who refuse to wear a mask in school should be sent home, health dept. says
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Security guard at Kroger gas station charged with killing man is former police officer

Latest News

Eledria Williams is accused of shooting two people on Beale Street.
Woman arrested for Beale Street shooting that injured 2
Sherra Wright
Sherra Wright withdraws request to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
No suspect in custody, 2 injured after reports of active shooter at Volunteer High School