Civil rights attorney Ben Crump in Memphis to represent victim killed by security guard at Kroger gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of a man who police say was shot and killed by a security guard at a Kroger gas station.

Crump is holding a news conference Tuesday in Memphis, calling the killing of Alvin Motley racially motivated.

“There is no question in my mind that this crime was racially motivated and a white person playing loud music in similar circumstances would be alive,” Crump said in a statement ahead of the news conference.

“My heart breaks for the Motley family as they grieve the tragic and preventable loss of Alvin. Kroger and companies that employ security have the ultimate responsibility to train and equip their employees and contractors on de-escalation techniques, similar to the training we’ve been advocating for law enforcement officers,” Crump said. “There is no reason that a Black man trying to gas up his car should lose his life because his music was louder than what a security guard prefers.”

Motley died Saturday after an argument over loud music with 54-year-old Gregory Livingston, who was working as a security guard at the Kroger gas station at Poplar and Kirby Parkway.

Livingston, a former Horn Lake police officer, is charged with second-degree murder.

Relatives say Motley, who’s from Chicago, was in Memphis on a business trip and to see family.

According to a police affidavit, Motley’s girlfriend told investigators he and Livingston argued about loud music coming from Motley’s car. The woman told police Motley got out of the car and told Livingston, “Let’s talk like men.”

The police affidavit says surveillance video shows Motley holding a can of beer and a lit cigarette as he approached Livingston.

Police say Livingston then drew his gun and shot Motley in the chest. Motley died at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Kroger said Livingston was employed by Allied Universal Security.

Action News 5 reached out to Allied Universal Security for comment but has not heard back.

Kroger released the following statement Tuesday, offering condolences to Motley’s family and condemning the killing:

“We are deeply saddened, extremely angry and horrified by this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the Motley family. This tragic incident involved a third-party contractor onsite to provide security services at our Poplar Avenue Fuel Center. We ask all third-party contractors to respect and honor our core values which include respect, diversity, and inclusion. We want to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift action. The only outcome we seek is justice.”

Action News 5 has learned Livingston is a certified firearm instructor in Mississippi, according to information published on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s website.

According to his social media accounts, Livingston also owned and operated a business that included teaching people basic and advanced firearm training and defensive tactics.

Livingston appeared in court Monday. He is scheduled to be back in court with an attorney next week.

