City of West Memphis discourages COVID-19 testing at hospital due to lack of staffing

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis is asking residents to not go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing and to avoid the hospital if possible.

The request comes as the hospital is short-staffed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The city is encouraging residents to visit the health department, East Arkansas Family Health, or a primary care physician’s office for COVID-19 testing.

For a list of testing centers, click here.

