Arrest made in 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in a 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee.

Lamont Walker, 44, was arrested and indicted in Haywood County Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder, facilitation of first-degree murder, and accessory after the fact.

33-year-old Glenn Musgraves was shot and killed on Christmas Day in 1997 as he walked along Thomas Street in Brownsville. During the investigation, it was determined that Robert “Boo” Perkins was a person responsible for the shooting. Perkins died before he could be charged.

As the investigation progressed, authorities determined that Walker was also involved in the homicide.

Walker was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.