Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arrest made in 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee

Arrest made in 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee
Arrest made in 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee(Source: TBI)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in a 1997 cold case murder in Tennessee.

Lamont Walker, 44, was arrested and indicted in Haywood County Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder, facilitation of first-degree murder, and accessory after the fact.

33-year-old Glenn Musgraves was shot and killed on Christmas Day in 1997 as he walked along Thomas Street in Brownsville. During the investigation, it was determined that Robert “Boo” Perkins was a person responsible for the shooting. Perkins died before he could be charged.

As the investigation progressed, authorities determined that Walker was also involved in the homicide.

Walker was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Memphis car crash
One person killed in Memphis car crash
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 1k Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing victim killed at Kroger gas station in Memphis
Antonio Burks arrested on gambling charges
Former Grizzlies player and Memphis Tiger arrested on gambling charges
Sherra Wright drops bid to overturn plea in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Latest News

Of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series, fewer than...
Mid-South seeing greater uptake in the COVID-19 vaccination
Shelby County Schools requires leadership team to test for COVID-19 weekly
Shelby County Schools requires leadership team to test for COVID-19 weekly
5 Star Stories: Henry Turley restoring glory to shuttered sections of the Bluff City
5 Star Stories: Henry Turley restoring glory to shuttered sections of the Bluff City
Police line graphic
Memphis shooting leaves man dead
5 Star Stories: Henry Turley restoring glory to shuttered sections of the Bluff City
5 Star Stories: Henry Turley restoring glory to shuttered sections of the Bluff City