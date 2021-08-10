Arkansas hospitals overwhelmed amid COVID-19 surge

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - ICU beds are in short supply in Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said week after week, cases continue to increase.

Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed there were 12 ICU beds available in the state, an increase from Monday’s eight. That same day, the state reported a total of 2,620 COVID-19 cases with 562 being new cases.

Hutchinson said ICU beds are very limited and the state is working with the hospital association to free additional space for beds. Hutchinson did not clarify if the state has discussed transporting ICU patients to Memphis area hospitals but said it’s an “important option” for West Memphis residents.

“I believe yesterday we had eight ICU beds that were available. Today, it is just a few more than that, but it is still very, very close and the same thing is true with Children’s Hospital,” Hutchinson said.

When it comes to masks in schools and a move to keep positive cases down among children, Judge Tim Fox temporarily blocked a law that would ban mask mandates in the state of Arkansas last Friday.

The attorney general has not stated whether she will appeal that decision.

Marion School District Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter says he is waiting to see what happens in this legal battle making a move.

“We are in the process of evaluating all of the legal issues related to the judge’s ruling. We expected there to be some action from the state in an appeal by now. Very quickly since that appeal has not come, you will see us begin the process of formally meeting with our board to discuss the option of masks,” Fenter said.

The school board met Tuesday night and unanimously passed a vote to implement a mask mandate for all students and staff beginning Wednesday, August 11.

In the two weeks since the Marion School District kicked off a new school year, 1,194 students have quarantined. Fenter says not all those students remain quarantined as some have returned.

The district reported 17 students and one staff member tested positive for COVID on Monday. The running total is 83 students and 13 staff testing positive since July 26.

