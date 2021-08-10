9-year-old recovering after being shot inside his Northaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the person who shot into a house, injuring a nine-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

About six or seven down there. What did you think? I thought somebody was sick or something. I didn’t know,” said Bobby Jackson.

Jackson soon found out all the sheriff’s deputies were in his Northaven neighborhood because a nine-year-old boy had been shot while he was in his own home. Neighbors say a bullet came from the back of the house and into the home.

“When I found out what had went on, it was shocking,” said neighbor Tammy Britt. “It was disturbing because you can see their house is almost directly across from mine. One of those bullets could have come across and hit somebody in my front bedroom window.”

The boy was rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where the sheriff’s office says he is in stable condition.

Investigators released no suspect information and neighbors say they haven’t heard anything. The neighborhood has many well-kept homes. The street, Fox Valley Drive, has dead ends on each end of the road with dense tree lines. Behind the house where the boy was shot are other homes on another street.

Neighbors can’t imagine why anyone would shoot at the home, saying the family does not bother anyone.

“They don’t bother nobody. All of us do the same thing, go to work, come home, raise our families. That’s it. We get out and cut our yards, stuff like that,” Britt said.

It is a neighborhood with plenty of children.

“It’s bad in your own house,” Jackson said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says three juveniles, including the 9-year-old boy have been shot in the unincorporated areas since the beginning of the year. Two of them died.

Memphis police say 100 juveniles have been shot in the city. Tammy Britt advises,

“Put your guns down,” Britt advises.

If you have information on a suspect in the case, law enforcement wants to know. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

