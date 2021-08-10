$1M St. Jude donor challenges other supporters to give

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Joe Birch caught up with ALSAC President and CEO Rick Shadyac at the Digital Desk.

Shadyac talked about how the Memphis World Golf Championship is transitioning to a FedEx Cup playoff event in 2022 and some of his favorite moments at the WGC-FESJI.

In addition, Shadyac recognized Virginia-based James W. and Frances G. McGlothlin Foundation who donated $1 million to St. Jude during this year’s tournament. The donation also includes a special ask for St. Jude supporters to come together to create a match with the goal of adding another $1 million to benefit the kids at St. Jude.

You can watch the full interview above. If you want to answer the call, click here to donate to St. Jude.

