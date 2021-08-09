Tropical storm will form in the Atlantic today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Atlantic basin, which is expected to become a tropical storm today.

Tropical cyclone six is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend (WMC)

It’s located about 100 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is becoming more organized as it moves through the warm ocean waters near the Caribbean Islands. There are still a few obstacles that the system must overcome like dry Saharan Dust that it will likely encounter.

It will bring heavy rain and strong wind to the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico as it tracks west over the next few days.

There is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the long term track. As it gets closer to the Gulf of Mexico, models are split on where it will head from there, but general consensus is for it to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

The latest Tropical wave spaghetti plot (National Hurricane Center)

The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring and updating you with the very latest.

As hurricane season heads toward the peak, NOAA’s updated forecast calls for even more storms than was previously forecast.

So far we have had 5 named storms this season. If this tropical system gets name it will be named Fred.

