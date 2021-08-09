Shelby County’s municipal school districts welcome students back with COVID-19 protocols in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday marked the official first day for students enrolled in Shelby County’s municipal school districts.

“Having all of our kids back in the building, not having some virtual, some in-person, just having our whole school community here is probably the biggest thing that I’m looking forward to,” said Forest Hill Elementary Principal Zach Percoski.

Over 600 students returned to the elementary school in Germantown with hopes of kicking off the school year as they did in 2019 when the elementary school first opened.

While school will be 100 percent in-person, students will once again be required to wear masks in alignment with a new Shelby County Health Department directive amendment.

“Our focus always is on educating the students,” said Percoski. “So, we make that priority one. Obviously, safety is a part of that, making sure students feel safe and that they are safe in school.”

Guidelines also include keeping students at least three feet apart.

Germantown Municipal School District has also taken other measures to meet students’ needs academically and mentally. They are launching an online academy for 6th-12th grade students who wish to attend school virtually.

They also plan to fund more tutoring to address learning loss.

“We’re making a significant investment over the next couple of years, approximately $2.1 million into having extensive tutoring programs,” said Germantown Superintendent Jason Manuel.

They are also making sure students have access to counselors and psychologists on school grounds. And they are not the only ones. Millington Municipal School District is in the process of hiring more social workers.

“We know students saw some things, and had to deal with things, and do some things they never had to do before,” said Bo Griffin, superintendent of Millington Municipal Schools.

The Shelby County Health Department’s mask mandate for all municipal school districts will continue until August 31.

