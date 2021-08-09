Senators work to agree on additional amendments to infrastructure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. senate was back in session today working toward passage of a one trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure package.

Senators are working to agree on additional amendments to the bill.

The infrastructure package will increase the nation’s spending on such things as roads, bridges, public transit, airports, broadband internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats are ready and willing to vote on those amendments.

”I repeat that Democrats are ready and willing to vote on additional amendments to the bill before moving to final passage. Once again that will require the cooperation of our Republican colleagues. I hope they will cooperate so we can move more quickly. Otherwise, we’ll proceed by the book and finish the bill,” Schumer said.

President Joe Biden calls the infrastructure plan a potentially “historic investment,” comparing it to the building of the transcontinental railroad or interstate highway system.

