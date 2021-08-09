Regional One Health announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Health will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health care system announced the new mandate Monday, saying it’s aimed at protecting patients, staff and the community from the transmission of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant.

“As health care providers, we have a duty to play a part in addressing this public health crisis. As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community, requiring vaccinations for staff is the responsible next step to protect our patients, employees and community,” said Reginald Coopwood, MD, president and CEO of Regional One Health.

Regional One Health joins St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in requiring hospital employees to get the vaccine.

All Regional One Health employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31 as a condition of employment, similar to the flu vaccine and other required vaccinations.

According to the hospital, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate follows the growing case numbers and guidance from health care organizations.

“We know the vaccine is effective, and it dramatically reduces the spread of COVID-19. We are taking this proactive step as our community continues to be negatively impacted by this pandemic due in part to low vaccination adoption and the surging Delta variant,” said Dr. Coopwood. “I strongly encourage anyone who is still unvaccinated to join us in putting an end to this public health crisis.”

The hospital says vaccination sessions will be increased to accommodate employees’ work schedules. Those who are vaccinated off campus must present proof of vaccination.

