Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Regional One Health announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Health will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health care system announced the new mandate Monday, saying it’s aimed at protecting patients, staff and the community from the transmission of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant.

“As health care providers, we have a duty to play a part in addressing this public health crisis. As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community, requiring vaccinations for staff is the responsible next step to protect our patients, employees and community,” said Reginald Coopwood, MD, president and CEO of Regional One Health.

Regional One Health joins St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in requiring hospital employees to get the vaccine.

All Regional One Health employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31 as a condition of employment, similar to the flu vaccine and other required vaccinations.

According to the hospital, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate follows the growing case numbers and guidance from health care organizations.

“We know the vaccine is effective, and it dramatically reduces the spread of COVID-19. We are taking this proactive step as our community continues to be negatively impacted by this pandemic due in part to low vaccination adoption and the surging Delta variant,” said Dr. Coopwood.  “I strongly encourage anyone who is still unvaccinated to join us in putting an end to this public health crisis.”

The hospital says vaccination sessions will be increased to accommodate employees’ work schedules. Those who are vaccinated off campus must present proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger gas center shooting
Man shot, killed on Poplar Avenue
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Kroger Fuel Center security guard shoots, kills man
Shelby County leaders consider reinstating mask mandate.
Shelby County Commission to consider mask mandate resolution Monday
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis issues COVID-19 health guidance for schools
Arlington school pushes back start date due to COVID-19
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7:30 AM CT Sunday, August 8, 2021
A Tropical Depression (or two) could form this week, according the NHC

Latest News

Collierville parents protest school mask mandate
LIVE: Collierville parents protest masks in schools
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 9
COVID-19 cases top 6,000 in Shelby County, 546 new cases reported
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work