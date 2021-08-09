Mid-South hospitals fill up as COVID-19 cases rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hospitals across the Mid-South are reaching ICU capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Mississippi’s top public health official says there are no intensive care beds available in the state as of Monday morning.

State health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, also says more than 200 people were waiting in hospitals’ emergency rooms to be admitted Monday. The waiting times affect not only people with COVID-19 but also those with other health conditions.

There were ZERO available ICU beds in Mississippi as of early this morning. None.

That means hospitals across the state may not be able to provide the level of care needed to you or your loved one. Not just for COVID-19 but FOR ANY EMERGENCY CARE. — LouAnn Woodward M.D. (@LAWoodwardMD) August 9, 2021

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto is no longer accepting emergency room patients. The hospital released the following statement:

“Hospital capacity is very fluid because patients are admitted and discharged throughout the day. So the number of available beds changes often. But like many Mississippi hospitals, Baptist Memorial hospitals are seeing a large number of patients and are very busy. Approximately 25% of our hospitalized patients have a COVID-19 diagnosis and often require a higher level of care, which can be taxing on our employees and resources. However, our team of health care workers are resilient and have worked tirelessly for more than a year to care for our community.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply, Baptist Memorial hospitals are safe, equipped and ready to treat patients. And we have many resources, including surge planning, telemedicine resources and contact tracing processes that we can access when needed. It’s important for our Mississippi communities to know that our doors remain open to treat whoever needs care, and we’re working with other hospitals, along with local, regional and state officials, to share resources and coordinate services. We also encourage our community to support our health care team by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says the state saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations Monday. There are currently only eight ICU beds available in the state. The state reports there are more than 1,300 people in the hospital for coronavirus.

Today’s report shows some very startling numbers. We saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations and have eclipsed our previous high of COVID hospitalizations. There are currently only eight ICU beds available in the state. Vaccinations reduce hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/zoEvn4XCXo — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 9, 2021

