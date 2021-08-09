The late summer heat and humidity are back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Above average temperatures return this week along with a surge in Gulf moisture. The combination will make for a hot and steamy week ahead allowing heat index values to range from 100 to 105 and above. As a result, a HEAT ADVISORY will be in place through Thursday for the entire Action News 5 coverage area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, a Southwest wind at 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows again in the upper 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs again in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs temperatures near 90, and overnight lows near 70.

