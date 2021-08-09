Advertise with Us
Investigators looking for answers after 8-year-old shot in Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An 8-year-old is recovering after being shot Sunday night in northwest Shelby County.

It happened at a home on Fox Valley Drive in Northaven around 8:45 p.m.

The child was inside the home when a bullet from outside the home hit them.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is stable right now.

Anyone with information please call or text CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

