Infrastructure push slowed by Tennessee senator’s objection

FILE - In this March 23, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and other senators finish...
FILE - In this March 23, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and other senators finish voting at the Capitol in Washington. As the Senate nears passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, the freshman senator and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump has used the chamber's procedural rules to single-handedly slow the pace of congressional action to a crawl. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman senator has ground the Senate to a crawl in order to slow the passage of a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Republican Bill Hagerty of Tennessee is using procedural rules to slow the passage of the bill, which is opposed by former President Donald Trump.

Hagerty is a former Trump ambassador. He was elected to the Senate in 2020 after Trump endorsed him.

Hagerty’s protest against the bill is unlikely to change its fate, But it does raise the profile of the one-time Trump administration official eager to align himself with the former president.

Final passage is expected Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

