The heat & humidity quickly climb back up this week

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cooler weather came to an end over the weekend and the humidity will spike this week. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for most of the Mid-South until 7 pm. With actual temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity, the heat index will climb over 105. A stray shower will be possible today and tonight, but most of the area will stay dry.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and humid. 20%. High: 95 degrees. Heat index: 105-110. Winds: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Low: 77 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday through Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will likely stay above 105 every afternoon, so we could have a string of heat advisories this week. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will drop slightly with highs in the lower 90s and low temperatures in the lower 70s. A few pop-up showers will be possible this weekend.

