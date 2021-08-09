Extended period of heat & humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for the entire Mid-South until 7 pm. High temperatures today will climb into the mid 90s and humidity will be high which will mean heat index values of over 105 in some areas. A stray shower will be possible through evening but most areas will stay dry.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and humid with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. The heat index will be 105-110 along with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 70s and winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and humid with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. The heat index will be 105-110 along with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will likely stay above 105 every afternoon, so we could have a string of heat advisories this week. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will drop slightly with highs in the lower 90s and low temperatures in the lower 70s. A few pop-up showers will be possible this weekend.

