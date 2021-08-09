COVID-19 closes Arlington school before school term begins

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - One Arlington school has closed before the year could even begin. The closure is temporary.

All buildings at Arlington Community Schools (ACS) were open Monday for the official first day of school except for one. Donelson Elementary School postponed the first day of school by a week after a large number of teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

Families were informed Sunday evening. A letter to Donelson Elementary families post to the district’s website said in this case, there was no other option.

“It is with great displeasure we inform you [Sunday] that due to a significant number of COVID-19 cases among our staff, we must delay the start of school for Donelson Elementary by one week,” the letter said.

The district said all options to avoid a delay were being explored. Then, Sunday afternoon several more confirmations of COVID-19 were discovered among teaching staff that “stifled our ability to open school,” the letter went on to say.

For the next week, the school will be closed to all events so crews can deep clean the building.

“I think [district transmission is] something that needs to be monitored really closely right now, especially since cases are so high right now,” said Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist infectious disease specialist.

Mazumder said quick contact tracing and quarantine will be key for districts to keep as many children in the classroom as possible. She said the current mask mandate in Shelby County Schools (SCS) will also help.

For most of the 2020-2021 school year, masks were mandated at ACS. A district spokesperson said no school had to close last year in the district because of COVID-19.

“We know a lot of schools were able to remain open last year successfully because of mitigation strategies in place, like universal masking in schools,” Mazumder said.

Districts across Shelby County said when it comes to making the decision to close school because of infection rates, it will be on a case-by-case, school-by-school basis.

SCS said certain criteria it will consider will include the number of positive cases and possible close contacts, as well as the capability to sanitize the school site.

Germantown Municipal School District will assess based on these three questions:

Was there transmission in the school/classroom?

Are there a significant number of possible close contacts at the district?

Is there a shortage in staffing that would make operation difficult?

Lakeland School System said: “We will do what we did last year, which was evaluate our staffing on a case-by-case and ongoing basis.”

Millington Municipal School District echoed the same protocol.

Action News 5 reached out to all seven Shelby County municipal school districts about their protocols to close schools amid a COVID-19 infection. We have not heard back from districts in Bartlett and Collierville.

The mask mandate under the Shelby County health directive didn’t go into effect in school buildings until Monday. So, when positive COVID-19 cases were detected within Donelson, staff masks were not mandated yet.

All students at Donelson Elementary will start class Monday, August 16.

