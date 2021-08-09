Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases top 6,000 in Shelby County, 546 new cases reported

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 9
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 9(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s COVID-19 case total increased by another 546 cases within the last 24 hours with an additional four virus-related deaths.

The Shelby County Health Department says there have been110,480 cases identified since the beginning of the pandemic with a death toll of 1,751.

The active case count is now above 6,000.

The latest weekly positivity rate is at about 14.6%. Back in January, the positivity rate peaked at 17.8%.

Just a couple of months ago the county’s 7-day rolling case average was in the double digits and now the average has climbed to 564 as of Monday morning.

And with all of these stats increasing each day, health leaders are still calling for people to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

Breakdown of health department vaccine data:

  • 428,852 total people vaccinated
  • 86,317 people partially vaccinated
  • 342,535 people fully vaccinated
  • 757,797 total vaccinations administered
  • 12,572 vaccinations reported within the last 7 day

The county hopes to get 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger gas center shooting
Man shot, killed on Poplar Avenue
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Kroger Fuel Center security guard shoots, kills man
Shelby County leaders consider reinstating mask mandate.
Shelby County Commission to consider mask mandate resolution Monday
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis issues COVID-19 health guidance for schools
Arlington school pushes back start date due to COVID-19
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7:30 AM CT Sunday, August 8, 2021
A Tropical Depression (or two) could form this week, according the NHC

Latest News

Regional One Health announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Collierville parents protest school mask mandate
LIVE: Collierville parents protest masks in schools
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work