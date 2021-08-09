COVID-19 cases top 6,000 in Shelby County, 546 new cases reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s COVID-19 case total increased by another 546 cases within the last 24 hours with an additional four virus-related deaths.

The Shelby County Health Department says there have been110,480 cases identified since the beginning of the pandemic with a death toll of 1,751.

The active case count is now above 6,000.

The latest weekly positivity rate is at about 14.6%. Back in January, the positivity rate peaked at 17.8%.

Just a couple of months ago the county’s 7-day rolling case average was in the double digits and now the average has climbed to 564 as of Monday morning.

And with all of these stats increasing each day, health leaders are still calling for people to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

Breakdown of health department vaccine data:

428,852 total people vaccinated

86,317 people partially vaccinated

342,535 people fully vaccinated

757,797 total vaccinations administered

12,572 vaccinations reported within the last 7 day

The county hopes to get 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

