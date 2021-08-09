Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident

Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. He also created TV shows for channels like Comedy Central and Disney Channel.(Source: Image Entertainment via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Comedian Trevor Moore, co-founder of the sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U’ Know” has been killed in an accident at age 41.

Moore’s manager confirmed his Friday night death in a statement. She did not release specific details of the “tragic accident” that took his life.

The comic, actor and producer co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in 2000. The group featured in five seasons of a TV show of the same name, which aired first on Fuse then IFC.

“He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable,” wrote the group’s co-founders, Zach Cregger and Sam Brown, in a statement. “Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

Moore also created and hosted “The Trevor Moore Show” on Comedy Central and co-created Disney Channel’s “Just Roll With It” and “Walk the Prank.”

He leaves behind his wife, TV executive Aimee Carlson, and their son.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kroger gas center shooting
Man shot, killed on Poplar Avenue
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Kroger Fuel Center security guard shoots, kills man
Shelby County leaders consider reinstating mask mandate.
Shelby County Commission to consider mask mandate resolution Monday
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis issues COVID-19 health guidance for schools
Arlington school pushes back start date due to COVID-19
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7:30 AM CT Sunday, August 8, 2021
A Tropical Depression (or two) could form this week, according the NHC

Latest News

Collierville parents protest school mask mandate
Collierville parents protest masks in schools
The River Fire near Colfax, California, has torched thousands of acres, destroyed dozens of...
Skies clear, allowing aircraft to help fight California fire
Regional One Health announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
A truck crashed into a Waffle House in Tampa, injuring five people.
Truck crashes into Waffle House in Fla., 5 hurt